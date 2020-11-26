Save Your Money, Don’t Get Carried Away By Industry Lifestyle – Kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija Reality TV star, Kiddwaya has advised his fellow celebrities to ensure they start saving their money now.

In a tweet, Kiddwaya advised them not to allow the lifestyle of the entertainment industry to deceive them.

Predicting tougher days ahead, he cited the increase in the price of spice in the market.

He tweeted: “Advice to all my celebrity friends. Start saving your money now. Don’t let this industry lifestyle deceive you. Basket of tatashe going up.”

Kiddwaya is the son of billionaire Terry Says. He rose to fame after his participation in the 2020 edition of BBNaija reality TV show.