Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorized Country In The World —Report

Nigeria has been ranked as the third most terrorized country in the world according to a report by the Global Terrorism Index.

The report released on Monday stated that the number of deaths linked to Boko Haram terrorists increased by 25 per cent from 2018 to 2019.

The list places Afghanistan as first, Iraq in second place while Nigeria occupies the third position. Syria, Somalia, and Yemen follow in the list.

Excerpts from the report reads, “Nigeria had the second largest fall in total deaths, owing largely to a 72 per cent reduction in fatalities attributed to Fulani extremists.

“Despite this decrease, the number of deaths attributed to Boko Haram increased by 25 per cent from 2018 to 2019. Renewed activity by Boko Haram in Nigeria and neighbouring countries, including Cameroon, Chad and Niger, remains a substantial threat to the region.

“In 2019, Boko Haram carried out 11 suicide bombings causing 68 fatalities. Suicide bombings accounted for six per cent of all terror-related incidents by Boko Haram in 2019, marking an 89 per cent decline from their peak in 2017. Boko Haram was responsible for Nigeria’s deadliest terrorist attack in 2019 when assailants attacked a funeral in Badu, Borno State.

“At least 70 people were killed and 10 others were wounded in the attack and ensuing clash. The two main factions of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West African Province and the followers of Abubakar Shekau, are both engaged in an insurgency campaign against the Nigerian Government.

“Violence by the two main factions of Boko Haram have taken a large toll on the civilian population, particularly in North-East Nigeria, where continued attacks have internally displaced more than two million people and caused a further 240,000 Nigerian refugees to flee to neighbouring countries.”