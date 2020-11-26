NCOS Receives Donation Of 240-Bed Space Facility

The Controller General of Corrections Ja’afaru Ahmad has stated that the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) is ready to confront the challenges posed by congestion in the Custodial Centres by partnering and encouraging corporate bodies, non–governmental organizations and philanthropic individuals towards infrastructural development in these Centres. CGC.

Ja’afaru Ahmad, who was represented by Deputy Controller General John Mrabure made this disclosure during the commissioning 240-bed capacity cell block donated by Precious Oluwasanya Foundation at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Lagos.

He further stated that the 240-bed cell block initiative was a first in the annals of the Nigerian Correctional Service that was sole constructed and financed by a private corporate organization without recourse to government funding.

Yinka Oluwasanya of Precious Oluwasanya Foundation, the Donor of the Cell block thanked the NCoS for creating an enabling environment for the initiative to succeed. Yinka called on other private corporations to support and partner with the Correctional Service especially in areas of infrastructure development as the Federal Government can not shoulder the responsibility alone.

The official capacity of Medium Security Custodial Centre is 1700 inmates but holds an average of 3800 inmates being the largest in term of inmates population in Lagos state. The enhanced capacity is 1940 bed spaces and will greatly help address the issue of congestion in the Custodial Centre.

Senior Correctional officers present at the event, DCG. Garba Abubakar Mni Fsi, ACG. Tosin Akinrojomu and Controller Sam Iyakoregha, Controller Lagos State Command.