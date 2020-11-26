My Miscarriage Experience Was Nasty – Betty Irabor

The founder of Genevieve Magazine, Betty Irabor, has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage and a near-miscarriage which was a nasty experience.

She said that experience leaves a woman blaming herself for doing ir not doing things in a certain way.

Betty Irabor tweeted: ”I have had a miscarriage & a near miscarriage & the experience is bloody nasty.

“Sometimes you blame yourself for what you could or should have done differently.

“The guilt consumes you. Truth is, It’s not your fault. You didn’t bring it upon urself.

“Try & set urself free from the guilt so you can begin to heal” she advised women.