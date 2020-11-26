I Left PDP For APC To Become Adamawa Governor In 2023 – Elisha Abbo

Senator Elisha Abbo has said that he defected from the PDP to APC because he wants to realize his dream of becoming the governor of Adamawa State in 2023.

Abbo’s defection was announced by Senate President Ahmad Lawan yesterday.

The news was met with criticism from the PDP which reminded the senator of the constitutional implication of his decision.

The party through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said, “Senator Abbo, is fully aware of the constitutional implication of his decision to defect to another party; which is that, he cannot continue to occupy the seat of the PDP in the Senate.

“The place of any Senators who changed parties except on the grounds provided by the Constitution is very clear and the PDP will not allow Senator Abbo to run away with our mandate.”

In response, Abbo said, “Did they ask (Governor Dave) Umahi to resign? Go and ask them (PDP). Governor Umahi just defected from PDP to APC as a sitting governor of Ebonyi State. Did they ask him to resign?

“There is a crisis in the (PDP) party in my state. That is the truth. I believe internal democracy in the party has suffered in the last one year when the governor assumed office.

“As you all know, it is only in Adamawa State that we have reformed PDP. There is a crisis in the party in Adamawa State and the governor is the cause of the crisis.”