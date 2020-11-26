I Almost Removed My Tribal Marks With Surgery – Linda Osifo

Actress Linda Osifo has confessed that she almost did surgery to remove her facial tribal marks.
She said that the bully she received for her tribal mark as a child made her contemplate surgically removing them.
According to Linda Osifo, “while in elementary school in Canada, I remember being made fun of about my tribal marks and asked if I got scratched by lions in Africa. The teasing got so bad that I tried surgically to remove my tribal marks.”
The actress who said that the tribal marks made her look ugly then now takes pride in them because they make her look unique.
“I felt the tribal marks made me so ugly and weird from everyone else around me because I did not understand why I had it in the first place!
“Now that I’m all grown and wise, I’ve come to realize how beautiful and unique it sure makes me look. True beauty does not come from physical attributes, it comes from what is within. Here’s to the tribal mark gang,” her post added.
