Gowon Speaks On Carting Away Half Of CBN

Nigeria’s former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon has said that he gave the country his best and that the achievements are there to speak for him.

Gowon said this in an interview with the BBC Pidgin service in reaction to an allegation that he carted away half of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The allegation was made in the UK parliament by a member, Tom Tugendhat.

“What the MP said was just mere ridicule and I don’t know as to where he cooked up such statement. I served Nigeria as much as I could and my achievements during those years are available to everyone,” he said.

The former Head of State said that he would no longer comment on the matter because he believes he will be defended by those who know him very well.

“I don’t want to talk over the matter since those who know me very well say that the MP’s statement is nothing but a mere fallacy,” he added.