FIFA Told To Retire Number 10 Shirt To Honour Maradona

Marseille manager, Andres Villa-Boas has advised FIFA to retire the number 10 shirt in honour of Diego Maradona.

Maradona was confirmed dead yesterday after suffering cardiac arrest weeks after a surgery was performed on him.

His death generated lots of comments from football lovers who expressed sadness at his passing.

One of those came from Villa-Boas who advised that the number 10 shirt be retired in all FIFA competitions.

“I would like FIFA to retire the number 10 shirt in all competitions, for all teams.

“It would be the best homage we could do for him. He is an incredible loss for the world of football,” he said.