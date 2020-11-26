Buhari Must Listen To The People Or Put Nigeria ‘On Fire’ – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the demands of the people or risk setting Nigeria on fire.

Wike said this after the Presidency held a meeting with leaders of the South South region of the country who tabled their demands for the restructuring of Nigerian.

The governor who appeared on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily said, “We must understand in this country that political leadership is very key.

“Having the political will to implement what the people want is very serious.

“I don’t want to talk about the issue of distrust or no trust in government. People have raised such issues, that they don’t think that nothing will come out of all this dialogue. I don’t agree with that. I believe that if the president does not do, given the opportunities he has now, then, he will be putting Nigeria on fire.”