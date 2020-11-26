Buhari Must Listen To The People Or Put Nigeria ‘On Fire’ – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the demands of the people or risk setting Nigeria on fire.
Wike said this after the Presidency held a meeting with leaders of the South South region of the country who tabled their demands for the restructuring of Nigerian.
The governor who appeared on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily said, “We must understand in this country that political leadership is very key.
“Having the political will to implement what the people want is very serious.
“I don’t want to talk about the issue of distrust or no trust in government. People have raised such issues, that they don’t think that nothing will come out of all this dialogue. I don’t agree with that. I believe that if the president does not do, given the opportunities he has now, then, he will be putting Nigeria on fire.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.