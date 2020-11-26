Atiku Planning To Purchase PDP 2023 Ticket – APC

All Progressives Congress, APC, has mocked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over the 2023 presidential election.

The APC said that the 2019 presidential candidate of the PDP is planning to purchase the party’s 2023 ticket.

It also said that Atiku is currently in Dubai holding a meeting to perfect his plans ahead of the election.

This is according to the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena.

“The PDP and Alh. Atiku Abubakar, who has began early 2023 campaign on the PDP’s presidential candidature he is poised to purchase, are engrossed with their Dubai meetings to plot their hallucinatory return to ensure their bid to selloff the remainder of our national assets”, he wrote.