APC Reacts To Amaechi’s Absence At South South Meeting

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has questioned the absence of the Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi at the meeting the Presidency had with South South leaders.

Amaechi is said to have welcomed the presidential delegate at the airport in Port Harcourt and escorted them to the venue of the meeting after which he was nowhere to be found.

According to a statement by Livingston Wechie, the media adviser to its Caretaker Committee Chairman, Igo Aguma, the party demanded that Amaechi should tender an apology to the people of Rivers State and his party for his “embarrassing action.”

The statement added, “We condemn the absence of Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of Transportation from the Southsouth Stakeholders meeting with the Presidency which held in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.”

The APC wondered why Amaechi was never part of such a crucial stakeholders’ meeting that has to do with the Southsouth geopolitical zone.

“The absence of the minister of Transportation, who is supposed to be the minister representing Rivers State in the federal cabinet is most unfortunate as there can be no justification for his non-participation.

“The action of Amaechi is an evidence of the type of divisive and selfish leadership he is giving the APC in the state which is solely aimed at destroying the party at all cost for his personal gain in keeping with his vows,” he said.