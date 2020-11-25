Williams Uchemba Addresses Rumour That He’s Homosexual

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has reacted to a claim that he’s homosexual which was made by a blogger shortly after he got married.

The blogger identified as Kosi Ugo took to social media to state that a certain Williams Uche is gay.

His post was taken by many to be a revelation about the life of Williams Uchemba.

The actor has now responded to the buzz, saying, “Let me clarify the following; For those of you calling my attention or linking me with the accusation in question, let me clearly state that I don’t know anyone by the name of Uche Williams.

“If anyone has any accusation against me, Williams Uche Mbah, they should feel free to make it.

“Anyone with an accusation against Williams Uche Mbah must ensure they have evidence to back it because if the accusation is false. I will respond with the full weight of every legal option at my disposal.

Uchemba noted that this is the last time he would address such reports.

“Usually, I ignore fools and slanderers but in this case, I am glad to make an exception.

“This is the last I will speak on this issue until any accusation has been made directly to me,”