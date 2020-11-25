Why Our Party Registration Is Yet To Begin – APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that the registeration and revalidation exercise of the party will soon commence.

The party said that it is waiting to take delivery of the necessary registeration materials.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said this in an interview with The PUNCH.

Nabena said, “We will begin the registration exercise as soon as we receive all the materials from the printers.

“I believe this will happen very, very soon. Recall, the Chairman of the Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of our great party, Governor Mai Mala Buni, recently received the first batch of the materials, here at the party National Secretariat.

“What is left is to receive the remaining materials then we set up the various committees to handle the exercise across the country. Arrangements have reached an advanced stage; I can assure you.”