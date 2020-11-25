Solskjaer Speaks On Not Qualifying For UCL Round Of 16

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that the qualification to the next round of the UEFA Champions League is something he’s not taking lightly.

He said this after his side registered a 4-1 home win against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday night.

The Norwegian has a home game against Paris St Germain and an away game against RB Leipzig before he can be certain of leading United to the next round.

“The group is still very open,” Solskjaer said.

“We’ve got nine, two on six points (PSG and RB Leipzig) and Basaksehir on three, so we still need points to go through.

“One probably should be enough and three probably gives you the win, so hopefully against PSG we can secure the points we need but that’s another matter.”