Selfish Northerners Opposing Restructuring, Says El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has lamented the opposition faced by the idea of restructuring in Nigeria.

The governor who spoke at the on-going 26th Nigerian Economic Summit, NESG, holding at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, said that it is not all northerners that are against restructuring.

According to him, there’s a difference between the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, and the northern people.

He pointed out that the North is currently at a disadvantage in the current scheme of things.

“We have the highest number of out-of-school children. We have the highest poverty rate. We have the lowest JAMB cut-off rate. So, what are the advantages to the North in the current situation?

“As governor of Kaduna State, I have had to look at these issues and try to see how I can get the people of my state up on the ladder. I think you need to differentiate the knowledge from a few and the voice of the silent majority,” he said.

The governor said that certain people present restructuring in a manner that portrays the north as backward people.

He said: “The way some people present restructuring is so insulting and derogatory. We should have an honest conversation on what is working and what is not. We don’t have anything to benefit making derogatory remarks against a particular group of people because of restructuring.

“If there are northern leaders today by virtue of the fact that I am a governor, I must be there. So, who are these northerners against restructuring? Who are they? Who are they speaking for? So, let us have a very honest, unemotional conversation without looking down on people or insulting them or framing them.”