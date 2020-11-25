PDP Kicks As Senator Elisha Abbo Dumps Party For APC

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has warned Senator Elisha Abbo about the legal implication of his defection from the party.

Abbo today announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

His letter of defection was read by the Senate President Ahmad Lawan during plenary.

The senator said that he left the PDP because of the mismanagement of the party in Adamawa.

Reacting to his decision, the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, aid that the senator “is fully aware of the constitutional implication of his decision to defect to another party; which is that he cannot continue to occupy the seat of the PDP in the Senate.”

According to the publicity secretary, “the place of any Senator who changed parties except on the grounds provided by the Constitution is very clear and the PDP will not allow Senator Abbo to run away with our mandate. It is impossible. Our party has already commenced the process for his replacement with a credible, stable and acceptable person, to take over his seat in the Senate.”