Nigerian Govt Not Jittery Over UK Parliament Sanction – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that the Nigerian Government is not jittery over the proposed sanction by the UK parliament against it.

The UK parliament had debated that those government officials who participated in an alleged killing of EndSARS protesters should be sanctioned.

Spekaing on the threat, Lai Mohammed said that it is fueled by fake news.

“We earlier stated that government all over the world who have taken hasty decisions about Nigeria on this issue should please seek the truth.

“If the decision of any government all over the world is based on fake news, it is very risky. It brings me to the issue of the UK parliament resolution. We are not panicking at all as a government for two reasons – the resolution of the UK parliament is not the decision of the country and no serious government will take a decision such as imposing sanctions based on fake news.

“This is why we are warning foreign countries to seek the truth and beware of fake news. The entire #EndSARS protest was fuelled by fake news,” he said.