Maina Told To Submit To Authorities To Avoid Humiliating Ndume

Mallam Aliyu Maina, the cousin of the former pension boss, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, has appealed to him to turn up for the continuation of the court trial against him.

Maina’s absence in court has forced a Federal High Court in Abuja to order his shorty Senator Ali Ndume to be held in jail.

Reacting to the order, his cousin lamented that Ndume who staked so much for him is now being paid in a manner that sees him go to jail.

He also revealed that no one knows the whereabouts of Maina.

”I have talked to Senator Ndume and some of his aides a number of occasions and I assured them that Maina would be available in court as soon as he recovers, but sadly, he never did. I have not set my eyes on him for over three months now as he has virtually avoided everybody.”