Lekki Shooting: New Report Shows CNN Is Desperate – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Infirmation and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that the new report by CNN shows that the news network is desperate.

CNN released a new report as a follow up to the previous one it did on the alleged Lekki toll gate shooting of EndSARS protesters by soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

Reacting to the new report, Lai Mohammed said that there is nothing new about the report.

The Minister said, “It shows that they (CNN) are desperate. The so-called recent development has been seen before. There is nothing new. If there is anything new, it is a contradiction of CNN’s position.

“What we are asking CNN is that where is your evidence? The military has been consistent. CNN contravenes the basic principles of journalism – fairness, and balance.

‘They did the story without contacting the Federal Government for its own side. They relied on second and third parties narratives.

“They (CNN) were caught spreading fake news and they are trying to escape.

“We are accusing them (CNN) of basing their stories on videos sourced on social media. CNN has been inconsistent. It also doctored the video it got.

“We are confident in our position.”