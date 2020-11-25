Lampard Warns Chelsea Players Ahead Of Tottenham Clash

Chelsea midfielder, Mason Mount has said that manager Frank Lampard has made the squad aware of the importance of their clash with Tottenham.
Chelsea go into the Premier League clash with a chance to go top on the table.
They prepare for the game after a 2-1 win against Rennes in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.
Speaking ahead of the game, Mount told Chelsea TV: “Yeah, everyone knows. The gaffer has made it very known how big of a game it is.
“All of us boys know how big of a game it is and we’re going into the game with the confidence that we want to win.
“And that’s what we’ve been doing recently and we’re not going to change.
“Obviously, we know how big of a game it is and how tough it’s going to be ‘But we’re ready, we’re confident and we’re ready to fight.”
