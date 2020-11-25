Lai Mohammed Is Not Informed As Minister Of Information – DJ Switch

DJ Switch has attacked the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, over statements he made concerning her involvement in the EndSARS protests.

Lai Mohammed recently accused DJ Switch of being a front for divisive elements.

He also said that she will soon be exposed for the fraud that she is.

Reacting to the Minister’s words, DJ Switch tweeted:

“How can a minister of information be so misinformed.

“The only believable thing about him, is his name Lai.

“Unfortunately sir, the truth is a very stubborn thing!

“Thank you all for your well wishes and prayers. Its hasn’t been easy for me but the need to speak up is more important than their bullying.”

DJ Switch who has fled the country was at the Lekki toll gate where soldiers of the Nigerian Army are believed to have shot at EndSARS protesters.

She’s currently in Canada which granted her asylum after she made a live Instagram video believed to have captured the shooting.