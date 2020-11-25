Justin Bieber Criticizes Grammy Awards For Placing Album In Wrong Category

Justin Bieber has criticized the organizers of the 2020 Grammy Awards for nominating his album in the wrong category.

The singer’s fifth studio album, Changes, got different nominations for awards at the event holding on January 21.

The 26–year-old was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Yummy,” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Intentions,” Best Pop Vocal Album for Changes, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Taking to social media, Justin Bieber revealed that Changes, which he says is an RnB album, shouldn’t have been nominated in the category for Pop albums.

He wrote: “To the Grammys, I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry,” the post began.

“I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me.

“I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound. For this not to be put in that category feels weird considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style all the way down to the hip hop drums that were chosen it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B Album!”

“To be clear I absolutely love pop music it just wasn’t what I set out to make this time around. My gratitude for feeling respected for my work remains and I am honored to be nominated either way,” he added.

“Please don’t mistake this as me being ungrateful, these are just my thoughts take em or leave em,” Bieber captioned his statement. “Thank you to the people who fought for me to even have any noms.”