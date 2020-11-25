Gowon Didn’t Steal Half Of CBN, Fani-Kayode Counters British Parliament

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to claim by the British Parliament that Yakubu Gown carted away half of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The claim was made by Parliamentarian, Tom Tugendhat, who said that Gowon took half of the CBN to London after he was overthrown in 1975.

His words have been rubished by Fani-Kayode who absolved Gowon of the allegation.

He said, “I have my views about Gowon and what I consider to be his role in the mass murder and genocide of 3 million Igbos during the civil war and I have often expressed it but he was not a thief and neither did he amass wealth for himself when he was Head of State.

“As a matter of fact, he was the darling of the British Government and no Nigerian leader, living or dead, has been as close to successive British Governments as he. This very young British MP is trying to revise history and demonise a man who served and protected British interests in Nigeria when he was in power more than any other and this is most dishonourable and unfair,” he said.

Fani-Kayode said the truth was that the greatest looters in the history of humanity were the British themselves and if he wants to criticise Nigerian leaders let him do so with facts and not fabricate lies in a scurrilous and essentially racist attempt to confirm the stereotyping of every Nigerian and African leader as being corrupt.

“The truth is that even though they pretend and sweep it under the carpet, there are as many corrupt British leaders, government officials and public servants today as there are Nigerian and this has always been the case.”

According to him, the “difference is that they are not so obvious and brazen and they cover theirs up very well in a very sophisticated banking system which thrives on taking in dirty money and keeping it.

”Whoever this MP is should get his facts right and stick to talking about the #EndSARS protests rather than talk about our history which he evidently knows nothing about.”