Family Of Newspaper Vendor Demand N500 Million From Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has been asked by the family of Ifeanyichukwu Okereke, to compensate them with the sum of N500 million.

Recall that Okereke who was a newspaper vendor was last week shot dead by a security detail of the Speaker.

In a letter signed by his family’s counsel, Mike Ozekhome, Gbajabiamila is told to pay N500 million which the family says is not enough to replace their son.

“Our clients have instructed us to make from your good self, the following modest demands: That you use your good offices to ensure the immediate prosecution of your security aide (Abdullahi Hassan), who went on a frolic of his own, clearly acted outside the purview of his duty and responsibility by shooting to death an innocent, harmless and armless citizen.

“That you adequately compensate the Okereke family with a modest sum of N500m only. This monetary demand can never adequately replace or take the place of their son, husband, brother, and breadwinner’s life. But it will at least mitigate the obvious trauma and hardship the premature demise of their irreplaceable breadwinner has placed on them,” Ozekhome said.

The lawyer threatened legal actions if Gbajabiamila fails to agree to their demand.