EndSARS Protest Was To Effect Regime Change – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, has said that the aim of the EndSARS protest was to effect a regime change in Nigeria.

The IGP said this during a meeting with leaders of the South South and a delegation from the President in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

This was confirmed by a statement issued by Kelvin Ebiri, the Special Assistant (Media) Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

”The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, said fake news gave impetus to the nationwide EndSARS that culminated in the death of civilians, police personnel and their assets.

Adamu alleged that intelligence has confirmed that the EndSARS protest was funded from within and outside the country. He further added that one of the primary objective of the protest was to effect a regime change,” the statement reads in part.

Back in October, Nigerian youths took to the streets to protest against police brutality and bad governance under the umbrella of EndSARS.

The protest was later hijacked by hoodlums who carried out arson and looted public and private properties.