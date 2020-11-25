Don’t Provoke Oyetola, Oyinlola Advises Aregbesola

Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlolo has advised the Minister of Interrior, Rauf Aregbesola, not to provoke Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

Aregbesola who is Oyetola’s predecessor is set to hold a program parallel to the incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s second-anniversary celebrations on Friday, 27 November 2020.

The minister’s event is aimed at engaging the youths of the state over the EndSARS protests as required by Preident Muhammadu Buhari.

However, Oyinlolo whom Aregbesola succeeded as governor of Osun State advised him to hold the event on another day.

He said, “It is necessary that I put my own experience on record. I took over from Chief Bisi Akande in May 2003 and, I can say that throughout my almost eight years in government, and despite our political differences, Akande never gave me any problem. It is common knowledge that Mr Aregbesola took over from me, and, despite the circumstances of his coming to that office, I did not do anything to undermine his authority throughout his eight years in government. That is the spirit with which I appeal that the Interior Minister (Aregbesola) avoid doing anything that will suggest a plan to make the state ungovernable for Mr Oyetola.

“As a former governor of that state, I plead that we give peace a chance. The state has witnessed enough unnecessary crises in recent weeks coupled with the Coronavirus pandemic which has upended people’s economy and general wellbeing. Our people are suffering; they deserve a respite from all forms of crises as they struggle to make ends meet.

“All of us former governors, as leaders of our people, we all have a stake in making Osun State work for the good of our people who have had to deal with one hardship or the other. We will be seen as doing that when we avoid making the job of the incumbent governor difficult for him. May God help our state and its people in this difficult time,” Prince Oyinlola said.