Buhari Mourns Death Of Former Niger President, Mahamadou Tandja

President Mohammadu Buhari has mourned the death of the former President of Niger Mahamadou Tandja.The former leader died at the age of 82 after years of illness.

His death was described by Buhari as the loss of a veteran leader with rich military, political and administrative experience.

Buhari wished President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic, Tandja’s family and others the fortitude to bear the loss.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

“The thoughts of the government and people of Nigeria are with the entire people of Niger in this period of sadness,” he said.