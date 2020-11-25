BREAKING: Senator Elisha Abbo Dumps PDP For APC

Senator Elisha Abbo has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.
The letter announcing his defection was read on the floor of the Nigerian Senate by President Ahmad Lawal on Wednesday.
Abbo said that his defection is a result of the mismanagement of the PDP in Adamawa State.
More details to follow…
