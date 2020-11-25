Atiku Is A Detribalized Nigerian – Saraki Celebrates Former VP

The Immediate-past Senate Presdient, Bukola Saraki has described former Vice President Abubakar Atiku as a detribalized Nigeria.
He said this in a message issued on Twitter to celenbrate Atiku on his 74th birthday.
“To our former Vice-President, Alhaji @Atiku Abubakar, as you celebrate another year, I wish you the best of blessings, good health and grace! Happy Birthday sir,” Saraki tweeted.
Atiku was also celebrated by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which fielded him as its presidential candidate in 2019.
The party tweeted: “We celebrate the former Vice President, H.E. @atiku on the occasion of his 74th birthday. He is a detribalized Nigerian and a statesman par excellence.
“We wish him good health and more years of courageous service to our dear nation, Nigeria. Happy birthday Sir. Congrats!”
