Atiku Has Nothing To Offer In 2023 – Deji Adeyanju

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju has put a dent in the presidential ambition of former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

Deji Adeyanju said that the former VP has nothing to offer in the new political reality of 2023.

He said, “I have nothing against Atiku and like I said during the 2019 election, he’s better than Buhari.

“In fact, anyone is better than Buhari. Atiku has nothing to offer in the new political reality of 2023 because the game has drastically changed.”

Deji Adeyanju had earlier warned the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, against fielding Atiku as its presidential candidate in 2023.

According to him, the PDP will remain an opposition party for a long time if it plays such a move.

Atiku was the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 presidential election.