APC Must Respect Zoning To Retain Power In 2023 – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, must respect its zoning agreement for 2023.

Fashola said that if the party wants to retain power in 2023, the agreement it signed on the zone to produce the presidency must be respected.

The Minister said this in Abuja while addressing the controversy surrounding the party’s zoning structure.

“The truth is that what makes an agreement spectacular is the honour in which it is made not whether it is written. If it was written, there would be no court cases of breach of contract because it is a document that is written and signed that go to court,” he said.

“But the private agreement you make with your brother and sister should not be breached, it must be honoured.”

The minister compared political parties to social clubs where relationships are based on agreements.

“All political parties are clubs where you write agreements just like a social club and we can decide that it is the youngest person who will be the chairman of the club or we can decide that it is the oldest person or the next female or the next male that is the matter of agreement between people,” he said.

Speaking on what the APC must do to retain power in 2023, Fashola said: “Some governors have joined us, from where we think we could not get voters before. To retain power in 2023, certainly if we keep our promises, people will vote for us. It is that simple, that is politics.”