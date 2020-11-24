WTO DG: South Korea To Withdraw, Pave Way For Okonjo-Iweala

South Korean Yoo Myung-hee is set to withdraw from the race to be the DG of the World Trade Organization, WTO.

If her withdrawal is confirmed, Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okono-Iweala, will have a clear coast to becoming the DG.

A report by Washington Trade Daily stated that South Korea has notified the US of its intention to withdraw from the race.

The report further stated: “Washington refused to accept the recommendation made by the selection panel chaired by General Council Chair Ambassador David Walker that Mrs Okonjo-Iweala is the candidate most likely of the two to attract consensus because she clearly carried the largest support by members in the final round and clearly enjoyed broad support from members from all levels of development and from all geographic regions and has done so throughout the process.

“Yoo from Korea failed to receive enough support from members of all levels of development that is developed, developing and least developing countries, as well as geographically in comparison to the “largest” support received by Mrs Okonjo-Iweala.”