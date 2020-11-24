Wazobia FM Staff Dies By Suicide, Days After Losing His Job

Wazobia FM Staff, Hillary Okechukwu, has died of apparent suicide two days after losing his job.
It was gathered that the deceased was a sales executive with the Lagos-based broadcaster until November 18, when he was asked to resign after being accused of misappropriating company funds.
Mr. Okechukwu, whom colleagues said had been with Wazobia FM for at least 10 years, suffered cardiac arrest from drug overdose on Friday, November 20, 2020.
The deceased is survived by a wife and two young boys
