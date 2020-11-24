Uti Nwachukwu Praises Erica Nlewedim For Growing In Fame

Uti Nwachukwu has expressed how glad he is to know that former BBNaija reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim, is doing great with giant strides.
Erica was disqualified from the BBNaija reality TV show after a verbal assault on Laycon who eventually emerged winner of the show.
However, since the disqualification, Erica has been bagging endorsements and growing in fame to the delight of Uti Nwachukwu.
Uti shared a picture of the reality star and said “Me darling Beautiful @ericanlewedim When I hear of and see your great strides, it just gladdens my heart to know that I made the Right decision having you as one of my Favs!!! Kai!! My Star Gyal!! YOU ARE PROVING US RIGHT WEEKLY!! Well done and congrats thus far
Plus The way U de always make me blush like pikin whenever u say thank you na waaah … No more abeg Your gratitude is everything and more. Thank you for making us super proud. Child of Grace! This is just the beginning. We your loved ones are In constant celebration mode! Tunnel view bayybeeee Tunnel view.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.