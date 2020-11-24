Uti Nwachukwu Praises Erica Nlewedim For Growing In Fame

Uti Nwachukwu has expressed how glad he is to know that former BBNaija reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim, is doing great with giant strides.

Erica was disqualified from the BBNaija reality TV show after a verbal assault on Laycon who eventually emerged winner of the show.

However, since the disqualification, Erica has been bagging endorsements and growing in fame to the delight of Uti Nwachukwu.

Uti shared a picture of the reality star and said “Me darling Beautiful @ericanlewedim When I hear of and see your great strides, it just gladdens my heart to know that I made the Right decision having you as one of my Favs!!! Kai!! My Star Gyal!! YOU ARE PROVING US RIGHT WEEKLY!! Well done and congrats thus far