US Mission Celebrates Nigerian Doctor For COVID-19 Vaccine

Dr Onyema Ogbuagu has been celebrated by the United States Mission in Nigeria for his role in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Ogbuagu is an Associate Professor of Medicine and Infectious Disease Specialist at Yale University.
He graduated from the University of Calabar in 2003 before migrating to the US.
He and others took part in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine for Pfizer.
Celebrating the doctor, the US Mission in Nigeria wrote on Facebook:
“Nigerians contribute to the world in so many ways. Our hats off to Dr Onyema Ogbuagu at Yale who helped develop a COVID-19 vaccine.”
Ogbuagu is the son of a former Vice-Chancellor of Abia State University, Prof Stella Ogbuagu. He also has a twin brother who is an engineer.
