Umahi Speaks On Presidential Ambition, Tells PDP To Shame Him

Govenror David Umahi of Ebonyi State has said that he has no ambition to continue in politics after his eight years as governor.

He said this in reaction to claims by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that he wants to contest for presidency in 2023 which is why he left the party for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Umahi who spoke when Senator Orji Uzor Kalu paid him a visit said that the only way the PDP can shame him is if the party zones its presidential ticket to the Southeast.

“I will advise them to stop the attack on me, on my person. They don’t really have anything on me. They don’t,” he said.

“The founding father of PDP is Dr. Alex Ekueme, former vice president…I believe strongly that the PDP will do the needful by putting me to shame by ceding the presidential ticket to the South East.

“And this is just my aim. I never said give it to me. There are many, many Igbo leaders who are much, much better than me and more qualified. But as their younger one, we should watch their back.

“When people speculate that I am coming to do this and do that, I just laugh because I continue to say that 2023, by God’s special grace, I would have been a governor for eight years and that is enough for me and I would have to bow out to face my business.

“So, those who are already speculating are wasting their time. Every man has got his destiny and then, a charter of life,” he said.