Trump Gives Go-Ahead For A Biden Transition

US President Donald Trump has finally given a go-ahead for a transition to a Joe Biden administration to take effect.

Trump made this known on Twitter despite still not conceding defeat after the November 3rd US election.

He wrote: “Emilly Murphy, Head of General Services Administration, GSA, and her team should do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.

“I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country,” Trump wrote.

“She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA.

“Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same,” he added.

Biden is projected winner of the election after polling more than the required votes to win both popular and electoral votes.