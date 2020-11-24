Shehu Sani Counters British Parliament On Gowon Stealing Half Of CBN

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani said that Nigeria’sformer Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, exited power without any trace of wealth.

Shehu Sani said this to counter a claim in the British Parliamentary which states that Gowon left power with half of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

This was said as part of a debate on sanctions to be placed against the Nigerian government over the EndSARS protests.

Reacting to the claim, Shehu Sani described it as falsehood.

He tweeted: “General Yakubu Gowon; The claim of ‘looting the CBN’ made by the British Minister for Africa as represented by Mr James Duddridge against Gen Gowon is nothing but outright falsehood. Gowon exited power without any evidence of wealth & that remains, for over four decades after power.”