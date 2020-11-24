Sanction Those Behind Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters – UK Parliament Member

A Member of UK parliament, Lyn Brown, has called for sanctions against those involved in the shooting of EndSARS protesters on October 20, 2020. Brown said this during a debate in the UK parliament on whether to place sanctions on the Nigerian government over the alleged shooting.

According to her, the least that can be done for the victims of the shooting is to ensure that those who murdered them are deprived of trade benefits or travel to the UK.

She said that the set of people to face the sanction should include members of the present government and those in the army who carried out the attack on protesters.