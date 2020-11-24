Oyo Police Confirm Clash Between Motorcyclists, Warders In Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the clash between warders and some motorcyclists at the Agodi Gate area of Ibadan on Tuesday.

The clash is said to have started after a disagreement between the motorcyclists and warders of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) Oyo State Command,

An earlier report had it that the police shot one person dead during the clash.

Clearing the air on the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, said that no shot was fired by the police.

He said, “Contrary to the currently trending news online, that Policemen fired shots leading to injuries at Agodi gate area this morning, no shots were fired.

“The truth is that there was a clash between officers of the correctional service and bike men stationed at Agodi gate, upon receipt of this information.

“Policemen as well as other security agencies moved to the scene to ensure there was no break down of law and order that could lead to attacks on the prison facility.

“Policemen fired no shot. Further development will unfold and be communicated later.”