Obasanjo Warns Against Indiscriminate Felling Of Trees

Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo has advised the Nigerian government to ban the indiscriminate felling of trees so as to protect the country’s forests and their inhabitant.

Obasanjo said this at the 42nd annual conference of Forest Association of Nigeria (FAN) .

The former president who was represented by Deacon Sunday Agusa said, “we must ensure that we do not, arising from our negligence lose our endangered species.

“We must begin to harness, document and advance the innumerable benefits of our forests in solving contemporary health issues.

“We must begin to look at and devise means of protecting our forests from those who are concerned about today without iota of consideration for the resultant effects of their actions and inaction”.