Oba Of Benin Welcomes Princess With Queen

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II and one of his wives Queen Omawagbe have welcomed a princess.
The baby girl’s birthday conincides with the monarch’s birthday and coronation anniversary.
According to a statement issued by Frank Irabor, the Secretary, Benin Traditional Council, the baby was born on October 20.
He said the announcement was delayed due to the tensions generated by the EndSARS protests during the period.
“The Benin Traditional Council, on behalf of His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare 11, and the Royal Palace of Benin Kingdom, joyfully announces that her Royal Highness, Queen Owamagbe of Benin Kingdom, has been delivered of a baby girl.
“The infant princess and her mother are in excellent health and good spirit.
“It is our prayers that the princess will grow in good health, excellence and grace and that she shall be blessed by Almighty God,’’ the statement said.
