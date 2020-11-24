No Special Treatment For Ronaldo In Juventus – Pirlo

Juventus manager, Andrea Pirlo has said that he doesn’t offer Cristiano Ronaldo any special treatment in his team.

Ronaldo has scored eight goals in the club’s last six games and 29 of Juve’s 59 league goals in the 2020 calendar.

The Portuguese is usually paired alongside Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.

When asked about the trio, Pirlo said that he treats all his players equally.

“I treat him like I treat all the other players,” he told a press conference.

“I’m always available on and off the pitch.

“It’s easy to have a good relationship between humble people. I’m like that.

“I behave with him – a champion – like I do with [Gianluca] Frabotta or [Manolo] Portanova, who are two young players.

“I do the same things I was used to doing when I was a player.”