Nigerian Airspace, Airlines Safe – NCAA

The Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Shuaibu Nuhu has insisted that the Nigerian airspace, together with the airlines is very safe and secured.

The DG gave the assurance when a group of aviation journalists visited him in his office at the Aviation House, Lagos today- Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

According to him, all NCAA certified aircraft flying in the country′s airspace are airworthy and safe.