Napoli Inefficient Without Victor Osimhen – Di Canio

Former Sunderland manager, Paulo Di Canio has said that Napoli lost their Serie A game to AC Milan because of the absence of Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen missed the game due to an injury he picked up during an AFCON qualifier between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

Speaking after the game which ended 3-1, Di Canio who once played for Napoli said that they had no player to offend Milan’s defense.

“The absence of Victor Osimhen was felt. The former Lille man can make this team make the leap in quality,” he told Sky Calcio Club per areanapoli.it

“Without Osimhen, Napoli make use of little players – Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens, who have done these little concrete things with Milan.

“The Nigerian can attack and pull the neck of the opponents. Osimhen has the desire to light the sacred fire – the one I don’t see when he’s not playing. It’s difficult to change the character and attitudes of the players when he’s not around.”