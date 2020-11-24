Isa Pantami Announces death of 13-year-old Daughter

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami, has announced the sad passing away of his 13-year-old daughter.
The Minister who took to Twitter said that the funeral arrangement has been scheduled for today.
He said, “Inna lil Laahi wa inna ilaiHi Rajiun! My 13-year old daughter, Aishah Isa Ali (Amal) passed away just a moment ago. Due to some necessities, funeral prayer tomorrow at Annur Masjeed, Wuse 2, immediately after Zuhr prayer in sha Allah. May Allah forgive & be Merciful to her.”
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has commiserated with the minister on the loss of his daughter.
He tweeted: “SAD!: Allah Akbar. May her soul rest in Aljannah Firdaus. The loss of a daughter is the worst tragedy a parent can ever experience. May Allah Give you the faith, strength and fortitude to bear this loss. So so sorry Honourable Minister. My condolences to the family.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.