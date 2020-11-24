Isa Pantami Announces death of 13-year-old Daughter

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami, has announced the sad passing away of his 13-year-old daughter.

The Minister who took to Twitter said that the funeral arrangement has been scheduled for today.

He said, “Inna lil Laahi wa inna ilaiHi Rajiun! My 13-year old daughter, Aishah Isa Ali (Amal) passed away just a moment ago. Due to some necessities, funeral prayer tomorrow at Annur Masjeed, Wuse 2, immediately after Zuhr prayer in sha Allah. May Allah forgive & be Merciful to her.”

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has commiserated with the minister on the loss of his daughter.

He tweeted: “SAD!: Allah Akbar. May her soul rest in Aljannah Firdaus. The loss of a daughter is the worst tragedy a parent can ever experience. May Allah Give you the faith, strength and fortitude to bear this loss. So so sorry Honourable Minister. My condolences to the family.”