Ibrahimovic Lashes At EA Sports For Using His Name, Image

AC Milan striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has lashed out at EA Sports which makes FIFA 21 game for using his name and image without his permission.

Ibrahimovic said that EA Sports has no right to use his image and name because he’s not a member of FIFpro, the professional body that all professional footballers belong to.

On Monday night, Ibrahimovic made a social media rant saying it is “time to investigate”.

“Who gave FIFA EA Sport permission to use my name and face? @FIFPro?” he wrote on Twitter.

“I’m not aware to be a member of Fifpro and if I am I was put there without any real knowledge through some weird maneuver.

“And for sure I never allowed @FIFAcom or Fifpro to make money using me.

“Somebody is making profit on my name and face without any agreement all these years. Time to investigate”