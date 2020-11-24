Gombe Lawmakers Impeach Speaker Abubakar Ibrahim

Abubakar Ibrahim has been impeached as the Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly.
A motion moved by Shuaibu Haruna, member representing Kwami state constituency, sacked the speaker who was accused of high-handedness.”
Sworn-in in his place is Abubakar Luggerewo representing Akko Central constituency.
The Majority Leader, Samuel Markus from Pero-Chongi was also removed and replaced with Yerima Gaule representing Kaltungo-East.
Deputy Chief Whip, Yahaya Kaka was replaced with Saidu Mohammed representing Deba constituency.
