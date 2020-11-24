COVID-19: Send Home Pupils With Respiratory Symptoms – FG

The Federal Government has advised schools to send home pupils who have respiratory symptoms so as to reduce the risk of the spread of coronavirus.

This was stated by the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu.

“Any student presenting with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, particularly respiratory symptoms or fever, should not be allowed to come to school.

”When teachers notice a child with respiratory symptoms, the child should be sent back home so that we can reduce the risk of transmission.

”Just as it is important to communicate effectively with parents, staff, school health teams should be creating protocols and providing regular updates on any change to the school procedures as it relates to COVID.

“We encourage schools to continue to consider creative solutions to abide by our COVID guidelines including staggered learning to avoid overcrowding, platooning, daily attendance and adjusting teachings among others,” he said.