Burna Boy, Other Nigerian Acts Nominated In 2020 MOBO Awards

Burna Boy and other Nigerian singers have been nominated in the 2020 Music of Black Origin awards (Mobo Awards).
Below is a full list of categories and nominees.
The event will hold online and on December 9.
Best Male Act
Headie One
J Hus
Stormzy
Nines
AJ Tracey
Young T & Bugsey
Best Female Act (In Association With ISAWITFIRST)
Lianne La Havas
Ms Banks
Tiana Major9
Mahalia
Darkoo
FKA Twigs
Album Of The Year
J Hus – ‘Big Conspiracy’
Stormzy – ‘Heavy Is The Head’
Mahalia – ‘Love And Compromise’
Nines – ‘Crabs In A Bucket’
Lianne La Havas – ‘Lianne La Havas’
Song Of The Year
Young T & Bugsey featuring Headie One – ‘Don’t Rush’
Digga D – ‘Woi’
Darkoo featuring Once Acen – ‘Gangsta’
Tion Wayne featuring Stormzy and Dutchavelli – ‘I Dunno’
Abra Cadabra – ‘On Deck’
Best Newcomer (In Association With Arts Council England)
Aitch
Alicai Harley
Darkoo
Dutchavelli
Ivorian Doll
M1llionz
Miraa May
Pa Salieu
Shaybo
Tiana Major9
M Huncho
Loski
Video Of The Year
Bree Runway – ‘Apeshit’
Nines – ‘Clout’
NSG – ‘Lupita’
Jorja Smith – ‘By Any Means’
Knucks – ‘Home’
Kojey Radical – ‘20/20’
Best R&B/Soul Act
WSTRN
Tiana Major9
Michael Kiwanuka
Mahalia
Lianne La Havas
Best Hip Hop Act
J Hus
Nines
Ms Banks
D-Block Europe
Krept & Konan
Potter Payper
Best Grime Act
Ghetts
P Money
Manga Saingt Hilare
Capo Lee
JME
Best International Act
Burna Boy
Drake
Koffee
Megan Thee Stallion
Pop Smoke
Popcaan
Roddy Ricch
Rema
Shenseea
Summer Walker
H.E.R
Lil Baby
Best Performance In A TV Show/Flm
Kane Robinson as Scully – Top Boy
Michaela Coel as Arabella – I May Destroy You
Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong – Sex Education
Jessica Plummer as Chantelle – EastEnders
Micheal Ward as Marco – Blue Story
Damson Idris as Franklin Saint – Snowfall
Best Album (2017-2019)
Dave – ‘Psychodrama’
Kano – ‘Hoodies All Summer’
Ella Mai – ‘Ella Mai’
Skepta – ‘Ignorance is Bliss’
Nines – ‘Crop Circle’
Little Simz – ‘Grey Area’
Best African Act (In Association With Afrozons)
Burna Boy
Tiwa Savage
Davido
Fireboy DML
Rema
Master KG
Adekunle Gold
NSG
Afro B
Wizkid
Stonebwoy
Shatta Wale
Best Reggae Act
Popcaan
Koffee
Lila Ike
Buju Banton
Protoje
Best Producer
Jae5
808 Melo
Sir Spyro
TSB
Steel Banglez
M1onthebeat
